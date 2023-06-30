The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .535 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Bryan Hoeing and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .268 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.

Riley has gotten a hit in 56 of 80 games this season (70.0%), including 24 multi-hit games (30.0%).

In 13 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.3%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).

Riley has an RBI in 30 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (40 of 80), with two or more runs nine times (11.3%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .296 AVG .238 .357 OBP .314 .469 SLG .430 16 XBH 13 6 HR 8 18 RBI 24 38/15 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings