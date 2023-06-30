The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez square off against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Marlins are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Braves (-190). The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Marlins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -190 +155 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

The Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last two games with a spread, the Braves covered the spread each time. Atlanta's last three contests have finished below the total, and the average total during that run was 9.2.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 69 total times this season. They've gone 46-23 in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 22-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter (78.6% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 65.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 80 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 44 of those games (44-33-3).

The Braves have a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-15 26-12 19-9 34-18 40-22 13-5

