Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Eddie Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .767 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .269 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 101st and he is 18th in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 44 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this season (20 of 70), with more than one RBI nine times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (38.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|30
|.264
|AVG
|.275
|.297
|OBP
|.345
|.493
|SLG
|.520
|15
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|5
|23
|RBI
|14
|39/7
|K/BB
|26/11
|0
|SB
|1
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to surrender 80 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Hoeing gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.31, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .227 batting average against him.
