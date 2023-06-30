Matt Olson -- batting .293 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the mound, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 50 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 115th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 51 of 80 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (23.8%).

In 23 games this season, he has gone deep (28.8%, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 43.8% of his games this year, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 16 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 38 .239 AVG .235 .344 OBP .349 .541 SLG .544 22 XBH 19 13 HR 13 31 RBI 31 49/25 K/BB 53/25 1 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings