Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Bryan Hoeing on the hill, on June 30 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Bryan Hoeing
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .261 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Albies has recorded a hit in 52 of 80 games this year (65.0%), including 20 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- In 21.3% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Albies has had an RBI in 32 games this year (40.0%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.3%), including eight games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.236
|AVG
|.288
|.294
|OBP
|.335
|.429
|SLG
|.568
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|28
|30/13
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|5
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Marlins' 3.88 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Marlins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hoeing (1-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings without surrendering a hit.
- The 26-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .227 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.