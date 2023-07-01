Bogdan Bogdanovic 2023-24 NBA Sixth Man Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Looking at odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic is currently +900 -- scroll down for more stats and info.
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sixth Man Odds
- Sixth Man Odds: +900 (4th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $900)
- MVP Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)
Bogdan Bogdanovic 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|17.6
|441
|Rebounds
|3.4
|85
|Assists
|2.6
|66
|Steals
|1.4
|36
|Blocks
|0.3
|8
|FG%
|46.9%
|159-for-339
|3P%
|41.3%
|86-for-208
Bogdan Bogdanovic's Next Game
- Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE
