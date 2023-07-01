Player prop betting options for Paul Goldschmidt, Gleyber Torres and others are available in the St. Louis Cardinals-New York Yankees matchup at Busch Stadium on Saturday, starting at 2:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (4-5) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in four of them.

Flaherty has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 15 chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 27-year-old's 4.95 ERA ranks 61st, 1.600 WHIP ranks 67th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Jun. 19 6.1 10 6 6 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5 at Pirates Jun. 2 5.1 6 1 1 6 1 at Guardians May. 27 7.0 7 1 1 4 1

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI (87 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .285/.374/.489 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 22 walks and 54 RBI (82 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He's slashed .274/.322/.485 so far this year.

Arenado has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 33 walks and 32 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He's slashed .248/.323/.415 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 75 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .269/.357/.430 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

