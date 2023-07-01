Dee Alford: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Dee Alford is set to hit the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Atlanta Falcons square off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Dee Alford Injury Status
Alford is currently not on the injury report.
Is Alford your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Dee Alford 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|25 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Rep Alford and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Falcons Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Dee Alford 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|0.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|1
|1
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|2
|Week 8
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 11
|Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 17
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|1
|Week 18
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.