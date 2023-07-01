Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks is +50000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- see below for more stats and info on Murray.

Dejounte Murray MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

+25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000) Clutch Player Odds: +20000 (43rd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $20000)

Dejounte Murray 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 27 Points 20 540 Rebounds 4.3 117 Assists 5.4 146 Steals 1.5 40 Blocks 0.4 10 FG% 45.2% 206-for-456 3P% 37.4% 61-for-163

Dejounte Murray's Next Game

Matchup: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSE

