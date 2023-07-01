Currently the Atlanta Falcons are 19th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta covered nine times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Falcons games went over the point total.

Atlanta totaled 318.3 yards per game on offense last year (24th in NFL), and it surrendered 362.1 yards per game (27th) on defense.

Last season the Falcons won just one game on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.

When an underdog, Atlanta went 3-9 last season. When favored, however, won every game (4-0).

The Falcons won just twice in the NFC South (2-4) and went 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Falcons Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Tyler Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

In addition, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.

On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards (53.5 per game).

In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

Drake London had 72 catches for 866 yards (50.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

Richie Grant had two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended last year.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2000 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +2500 5 October 8 Texans - +15000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +15000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +12500 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 12 November 26 Saints - +3000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +15000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +10000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6600 18 January 7 @ Saints - +3000

Odds are current as of July 1 at 5:23 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.