Filip Forsberg 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Filip Forsberg is +25000 to claim the 2023-24 Hart Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's Most Valuable Player. For more stats and information on this Nashville Predators player, see below.
Filip Forsberg's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
- Rocket Richard Trophy Odds: +12500 (37th in NHL)
Filip Forsberg 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|32
|Time on Ice
|18:48
|601:58
|Goals
|0.5
|16 (10th)
|Assists
|0.6
|20
|Points
|1.1
|36
|Hits
|1.6
|51
|Takeaways
|0.8
|25
|Giveaways
|1.2
|37
|Penalty Minutes
|0.7
|22
Filip Forsberg's Next Game
- Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
