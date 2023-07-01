Georgia 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 season win total set for the Georgia Bulldogs, 11.5, places them ahead of any other SEC team.
Georgia Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|11.5
|+120
|-140
|45.5%
Bulldogs' 2022 Performance
- Georgia clicked on all fronts last year, as it ranked fifth-best in total offense (501.1 yards per game) and 10th-best in total defense (296.8 yards allowed per game).
- Georgia sported the 55th-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (219.7 allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 15th-best with 295.5 passing yards per game.
- UGA was undefeated on the road last season and was 7-0 at home.
Georgia's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|4,122 YDS (68.1%) / 27 TD / 7 INT
205 RUSH YDS / 10 RUSH TD / 13.7 RUSH YPG
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|829 YDS / 10 TD / 55.3 YPG / 5.6 YPC
43 REC / 499 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 33.3 REC YPG
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|63 REC / 942 YDS / 7 TD / 62.8 YPG
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|58 REC / 762 YDS / 7 TD / 50.8 YPG
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson
|LB
|56 TKL / 8.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
|Christopher Smith
|DB
|46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
|Javon Bullard
|DB
|40 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 2 INT
|Smael Mondon Jr.
|LB
|61 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Bulldogs' Strength of Schedule
- The Bulldogs are facing the 62nd-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Georgia is facing the 41st-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
- Georgia will play seven teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that had nine or more victories and zero squads with three or fewer wins last year.
Georgia 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|UT Martin
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|Ball State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|South Carolina
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|UAB
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Auburn
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Kentucky
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Vanderbilt
|October 14
|-
|-
|9
|@ Florida
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Missouri
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Ole Miss
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|@ Tennessee
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Georgia Tech
|November 25
|-
|-
