At +3500, the Georgia State Panthers sport the ninth-ranked odds in the conference to win the Sun Belt in 2023. Peruse the odds and other numbers below prior to making a futures wager.

Georgia State Sun Belt Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Sun Belt Conference Championship Odds: +3500 (Bet $10 to win $350)

+3500 (Bet $10 to win $350) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Georgia State 2023 Schedule

According to the squad's opponents' combined win total last year, Georgia State has drawn the 43rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty. In 2023, the Panthers' schedule will include games against teams who finished with winning records a year ago, including games against teams that totaled nine or more wins and games against squads that compiled three or fewer wins in 2022.

Opponent Date Week Result Rhode Island August 31 1 - UConn September 9 2 - @ Charlotte September 16 3 - @ Coastal Carolina September 21 4 - Troy September 30 5 - Marshall October 14 7 - @ Louisiana October 21 8 - @ Georgia Southern October 26 9 - James Madison November 4 10 - Appalachian State November 11 11 - @ LSU November 18 12 - @ Old Dominion November 25 13 -

