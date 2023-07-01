Joe Gaziano: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Joe Gaziano is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Joe Gaziano Injury Status
Gaziano is currently not on the injured list.
Joe Gaziano 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|8 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Joe Gaziano 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
