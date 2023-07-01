Josh Ali is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Atlanta Falcons kick off their season in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Josh Ali Injury Status

Ali is currently listed as active.

Is Ali your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Josh Ali 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 1 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Ali and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Ali Fantasy Insights

Other Falcons Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Josh Ali 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 18 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.