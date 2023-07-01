Juuse Saros is +2000 to claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this Nashville Predators player, continue reading.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Juuse Saros' Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +2000 (8th in NHL)

MVP Odds: +20000 (31st in NHL)

Think Juuse Saros will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Juuse Saros 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Goaltending Record -- 14-11-0 Shots Against 22.34 715 Goals Against 2.89 67 Saves 20.25 648 (4th) Save % -- 0.906

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Juuse Saros' Next Game

Matchup: Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers

Nashville Predators at Philadelphia Flyers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+

NBCS-PH,BSSO,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.