Ozzie Albies -- batting .238 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Eury Perez on the hill, on July 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Marlins.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Discover More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .260 with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 23 walks.

He ranks 76th in batting average, 106th in on base percentage, and 26th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Albies has gotten a hit in 53 of 81 games this season (65.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 21.0% of his games in 2023 (17 of 81), and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had an RBI in 32 games this year (39.5%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 34 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .235 AVG .288 .291 OBP .335 .428 SLG .568 14 XBH 21 8 HR 10 28 RBI 28 30/13 K/BB 22/10 1 SB 5

Marlins Pitching Rankings