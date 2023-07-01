Penny Hart: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Penny Hart's 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Atlanta Falcons against the Carolina Panthers. Gametime is set for 1:00 PM ET.
Penny Hart Injury Status
Hart is currently not on the injured list.
Is Hart your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Penny Hart 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|4 TAR, 3 REC, 20 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Hart and the Atlanta Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penny Hart Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2.00
|516
|193
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.60
|543
|194
|2023 ADP
|-
|643
|214
Other Falcons Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penny Hart 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|Falcons
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.