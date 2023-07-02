On Sunday, Sean Murphy (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .295 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Murphy enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .400 with two homers.

Murphy has gotten a hit in 39 of 62 games this season (62.9%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (29.0%).

In 21.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (38.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (17.7%).

In 28 of 62 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .333 AVG .247 .413 OBP .365 .617 SLG .485 18 XBH 11 8 HR 6 27 RBI 21 33/13 K/BB 25/14 0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings