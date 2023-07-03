How to Watch the Braves vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
The Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Guardians will send Bryce Elder and Gavin Williams, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs face off on Monday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 158 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .498 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.272).
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.7 runs per game (470 total).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff leads the majors.
- Atlanta's 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Elder is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Elder will look to build on a 17-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|W 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|W 3-0
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Gavin Williams
|7/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kolby Allard
|Shane Bieber
|7/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Cal Quantrill
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
