Braves vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's game at Progressive Field has the Atlanta Braves (57-28) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (42-43) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Mike Soroka (1-1) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-5) will get the nod for the Guardians.
Braves vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Guardians Player Props
|Braves vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Braves vs Guardians
|Braves vs Guardians Odds
Braves Performance Insights
- In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Braves have a record of 9-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Braves have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 50, or 67.6%, of those games.
- This season Atlanta has won 29 of its 38 games, or 76.3%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.
- Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 479 total runs this season.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|Marlins
|W 16-4
|Mike Soroka vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 1
|Marlins
|W 7-0
|Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez
|July 2
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.