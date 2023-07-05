When the Atlanta Braves (57-28) and Cleveland Guardians (42-43) face off at Progressive Field on Wednesday, July 5, Mike Soroka will get the nod for the Braves, while the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the mound. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -165 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 10 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 6.89 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-5, 6.18 ERA)

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 74 times this season and won 50, or 67.6%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 29-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (76.3% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they went 9-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Guardians have been victorious in 15, or 44.1%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been a moneyline underdog of -165 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Matt Olson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-110) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

