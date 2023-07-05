Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Guardians - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Sean Murphy (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Guardians.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .294.
- Murphy is batting .389 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 63.5% of his games this season (40 of 63), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13 games this season, he has gone deep (20.6%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Murphy has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (24 of 63), with more than one RBI 11 times (17.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (28 of 63), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|29
|.333
|AVG
|.248
|.413
|OBP
|.361
|.617
|SLG
|.485
|18
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|21
|33/13
|K/BB
|26/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 6.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up a 6.18 ERA and 5 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .285 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.