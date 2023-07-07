Friday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) versus the Atlanta Braves (58-28) at Tropicana Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The probable starters are Tyler Glasnow (2-2) for the Rays and Charlie Morton (8-6) for the Braves.

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Braves' past 10 contests.

The Braves have won in five of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Atlanta has been victorious five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (487 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves have pitched to a 3.64 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Braves Schedule