On Saturday, Matt Olson (.442 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 84th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 56 of 87 games this season (64.4%), including multiple hits 23 times (26.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 28.7% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has driven in a run in 38 games this year (43.7%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (21.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 49 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .267 AVG .239 .362 OBP .358 .605 SLG .540 27 XBH 20 15 HR 14 37 RBI 33 50/25 K/BB 56/29 1 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings