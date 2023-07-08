Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.471 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rays.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .304 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 27 walks.
- Murphy enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .474 with three homers.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 42 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15 games this season (23.1%), leaving the park in 6% of his plate appearances.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 65 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.333
|AVG
|.273
|.413
|OBP
|.375
|.617
|SLG
|.555
|18
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|25
|33/13
|K/BB
|29/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 94 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Bradley (5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 22-year-old has an ERA of 5.11, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
