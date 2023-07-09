On Sunday, Austin Riley (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .264 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

In 60 of 88 games this year (68.2%) Riley has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (30.7%).

In 15 games this season, he has gone deep (17.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.4% of his games this season, Riley has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (13.6%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .303 AVG .224 .359 OBP .292 .491 SLG .408 19 XBH 14 7 HR 9 21 RBI 25 43/15 K/BB 47/16 1 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings