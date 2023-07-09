Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) and Atlanta Braves (60-28) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (9-4) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (7-1).

Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Braves contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Braves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a mark of 5-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (495 total, 5.6 per game).

The Braves have pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

Braves Schedule