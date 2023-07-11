The quarterfinals at Wimbledon will feature Andrey Rublev and Novak Djokovic going toe to toe for a ticket to the semifinals on Tuesday, July 11.

You can see Rublev try to knock out Djokovic on ESPN.

Andrey Rublev vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Quarterfinal

Quarterfinal Date: Tuesday, July 11

Tuesday, July 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Rublev vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

Rublev is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4 victory over No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik in Sunday's Round of 16.

Rublev was eliminated in the final of his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 by No. 48-ranked Bublik on June 25.

Djokovic will look to stay on track after a 7-6, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 victory over No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Djokovic was the last one standing in his most recent tournament, French Open, as he made it to the title match and defeated No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on June 11.

When these two players have matched up, Djokovic has racked up three wins, while Rublev has one. In their last match on January 25, 2023, Djokovic got it done with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Djokovic has gotten the better of Rublev in 10 total sets, winning eight sets (80.0%) against Rublev's two.

Djokovic has taken 51 games versus Rublev, good for a 59.3% win rate, while Rublev has claimed 35 games.

Rublev vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Andrey Rublev Novak Djokovic +700 Odds to Win Match -1200 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament -200 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 92.3% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 66.7% 36.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.2

