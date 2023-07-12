Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
Ons Jabeur (No. 6 ranking) will face Elena Rybakina (No. 3) in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Wednesday, July 12.
Rybakina has -175 odds to claim a win against Jabeur (+140).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Wednesday, July 12
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Ons Jabeur
|Elena Rybakina
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-175
|+550
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+190
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|63.6%
|15.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|34.5%
|46.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Ons Jabeur vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Monday, Jabeur beat Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-3.
- Rybakina made it past Beatriz Haddad Maia 4-1 (retired) in the Round of 16.
- Jabeur has played 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.5 games per match.
- In her seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, Jabeur has played an average of 18.9 games.
- Rybakina has averaged 20.8 games per match through her 58 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 56.3% of the games.
- On grass courts, Rybakina has played six matches and averaged 19.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Jabeur and Rybakina each own two wins in their head-to-head meetings. The pair last met on July 9, 2022, with Rybakina finishing on top 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
- Jabeur and Rybakina have matched up in 11 total sets, with Jabeur securing six of them and Rybakina five.
- Rybakina has the upper hand in 99 total games versus Jabeur, taking 53 of them.
- In four head-to-head matches, Jabeur and Rybakina are averaging 24.8 games and 2.8 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.