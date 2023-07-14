Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (9-6) will make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has made 17 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 26th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 12th.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1 at Reds Jun. 25 5.0 7 3 3 7 3 vs. Rockies Jun. 18 5.0 5 5 3 8 3 at Tigers Jun. 12 5.2 4 0 0 8 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He has a .331/.408/.582 slash line so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 87 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .254/.358/.569 on the year.

Olson takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Robert Stats

Robert has 92 hits with 23 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .271/.330/.569 slash line on the year.

Robert will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashing .244/.319/.432 so far this season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Cardinals Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 6 1-for-2 0 0 1 1

