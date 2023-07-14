Wimbledon is nearing its apex, as Carlos Alcaraz (No. 1) and Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) will play in the semifinals on Friday, July 14.

You can watch Medvedev try to knock out Alcaraz on ESPN.

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Friday, July 14

Friday, July 14 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Matchup Info

Alcaraz is coming off a 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

In his previous tournament, cinch Championships, Alcaraz advanced all the way to the final and then defeated No. 18-ranked Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 6-4 on June 25.

Medvedev made it to the semifinals by defeating No. 43-ranked Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-1 on Wednesday.

On June 23, Medvedev was defeated by No. 23-ranked Roberto Bautista Agut, 5-7, 6-7, in the quarterfinal of Terra Wortmann Open, his last tournament.

Alcaraz and Medvedev have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Alcaraz was the last man standing in their most recent matchup on March 19, 2023, winning 6-3, 6-2.

In five total sets, Medvedev has the advantage, taking the win in three of them, while Alcaraz has won two.

Medvedev has won 23 games against Alcaraz, good for a 54.8% win rate, while Alcaraz has claimed 19 games.

Alcaraz vs. Medvedev Odds and Probabilities

Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev -250 Odds to Win Match +200 +250 Odds to Win Tournament +900 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.3% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

