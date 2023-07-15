Sung-Jae Im will play from July 13-16 in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, taking on a par-70, 7,237-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Im at the Genesis Scottish Open this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sung-Jae Im Insights

Im has finished under par 10 times and scored 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Im's average finish has been 31st.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Im has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 20 -9 276 0 24 4 10 $12.3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Genesis Scottish Open Insights and Stats

Im finished below the cut line in each of his last two trips to this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,014 yards, 223 yards shorter than the 7,237-yard par 70 for this week's event.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +2.

The Renaissance Club is 7,237 yards, 89 yards shorter than the average course Im has played in the past year (7,326).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +2.

Im's Last Time Out

Im was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Im shot better than 74% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Im recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Im had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Im's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

In that last tournament, Im's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Im ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Im finished without one.

Genesis Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par: 70 / 7,237 yards

70 / 7,237 yards Im Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.