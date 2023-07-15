From July 13-16, Ze-Cheng Dou will hit the course at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky to compete in the 2023 Barbasol Championship. It's a par-72 that spans 7,328 yards, with a purse of $3,800,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Dou at the Barbasol Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Ze-Cheng Dou Insights

Dou has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Dou has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Dou has finished in the top 20 once.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Dou has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 47 -4 280 0 13 1 1 $831,285

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,328 yards, 314 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) has a recent scoring average of -12.

The average course Dou has played in the past year has been 78 yards shorter than the 7,328 yards Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -12 average at this course.

Dou's Last Time Out

Dou was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the John Deere Classic, which placed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

Dou shot better than only 5% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Dou failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Dou recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Dou's five birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that last competition, Dou's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Dou finished the John Deere Classic without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Dou finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

72 / 7,328 yards Dou Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

