The Atlanta Braves (61-30) and the Chicago White Sox (39-55) will go head to head on Sunday, July 16 at Truist Park, with Kolby Allard getting the nod for the Braves and Dylan Cease taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog White Sox have +145 odds to upset. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 78 games this season and won 53 (67.9%) of those contests.

The Braves have a record of 27-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (73% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves went 6-2 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 19, or 33.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+125) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

