Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .263 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks.
- In 60.0% of his 70 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's went deep in eight of them (11.4%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.3% of his games this season, Harris II has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25 of 70 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|37
|.303
|AVG
|.229
|.355
|OBP
|.279
|.468
|SLG
|.397
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|14
|24/7
|K/BB
|27/9
|7
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.37 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
