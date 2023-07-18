Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .816 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .295 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), with more than one hit 19 times (27.9%).
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 31 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.310
|AVG
|.277
|.392
|OBP
|.386
|.574
|SLG
|.580
|18
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|36/14
|K/BB
|30/16
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Davies (1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
