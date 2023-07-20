On Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-8) will try to extend a three-game road winning run when visiting the Connecticut Sun (15-6), airing at 11:30 AM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-6.5) 167.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-6.5) 167.5 -260 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-6.5) 167.5 -260 +210 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 10-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream have put together a 12-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread three times this season (3-5 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 20 games have gone over the point total.
  • Dream games have hit the over 11 out of 19 times this season.

