Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, July 20 at 12:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.412), slugging percentage (.590) and total hits (126) this season.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 with two homers during his last games.

In 78.7% of his games this year (74 of 94), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (41.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 22.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has had an RBI in 37 games this year (39.4%), including 13 multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year (62.8%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 43 .326 AVG .341 .418 OBP .406 .570 SLG .611 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 21/18 23 SB 21

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings