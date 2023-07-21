After bowing out in the round of 128 of the Wimbledon in his previous tournament (knocked out by Jordan Thompson), Brandon Nakashima will open the Truist Atlanta Open versus Max Purcell (in the round of 32). Nakashima's odds are +1600 to take home the trophy from Atlantic Station.

Nakashima at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Nakashima's Next Match

Nakashima will begin play at the Truist Atlanta Open by meeting Purcell in the round of 32 on Tuesday, July 25 (at 11:00 AM ET).

Brandon Nakashima Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +6600

Truist Atlanta Open odds to win: +1600

Nakashima Stats

In his most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Nakashima was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 70-ranked Thompson, 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 6-7, 6-3.

In 23 tournaments over the past year, Nakashima has gone 27-21 and has won two titles.

On hard courts over the past year, Nakashima has gone 23-14 and has won two titles.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Nakashima has played 25.7 games per match. He won 51.2% of them.

Nakashima, in 37 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 23.9 games per match and won 51.9% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Nakashima has been victorious in 19.5% of his return games and 82.8% of his service games.

Nakashima has claimed 83.7% of his service games on hard courts and 20.2% of his return games over the past year.

