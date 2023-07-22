Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun (16-6) will visit Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (12-9) at Gateway Center Arena on Saturday, July 22. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Connecticut's most recent game ended in a win over Atlanta 82-71 at home. Natisha Hiedeman (24 PTS, 4 STL, 72.7 FG%, 6-7 from 3PT) and DeWanna Bonner (13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 30.0 FG%) led the Sun, while Howard (22 PTS, 3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Allisha Gray (18 PTS, 7 AST, 41.7 FG%) paced the Dream.

Sun vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-125 to win)

Sun (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+105 to win)

Dream (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-1.5)

Sun (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 168.5

168.5 When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

Dream Season Stats

In 2023, the Dream are third-best in the league on offense (85.7 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (85.5 points allowed).

In 2023, Atlanta is third-best in the league in rebounds (37.3 per game) but third-worst in rebounds conceded (35.8).

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA in assists (19.1 per game) in 2023.

In 2023, Atlanta is second-worst in the WNBA in turnovers committed (14.8 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.2).

At 7.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc, the Dream are seventh and fourth in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

Atlanta gives up 7.5 3-pointers per game and concedes 33.3% from beyond the arc, ranking sixth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Dream Home/Away Splits

At home the Dream are better offensively, putting up 87.0 points per game, compared to 84.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 87.3 points per game at home, and 83.9 on the road.

Atlanta averages fewer rebounds per game at home (36.7) than on the road (37.8), and it gives up more boards at home (36.7) than on the road (34.9).

The Dream pick up 1.5 fewer assists per game at home (18.3) than away (19.8).

This season Atlanta is committing more turnovers at home (14.9 per game) than away (14.6). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (13.2) than away (13.3).

This year the Dream are draining more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.6). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than on the road (33.8%).

This season Atlanta is conceding more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.1). And it concedes a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won seven, or 50%, of the 14 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Dream have a record of 4-7, a 36.4% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Atlanta's record against the spread is 12-7-0.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Atlanta is 8-6 against the spread.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dream have a 48.8% chance to win.

