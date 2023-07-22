On Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, the Atlanta Dream (12-9) will look to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (16-6), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sun matchup.

Dream vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Dream have covered 12 times in 20 games with a spread this year.

Connecticut is 9-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 8-6 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Sun's 21 games have gone over the point total.

So far this season, 11 out of the Dream's 20 games with an over/under have hit the over.

