Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .290 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this season (22.5%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 39.4% of his games this season, Murphy has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this season (46.5%), including 10 multi-run games (14.1%).
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|33
|.299
|AVG
|.278
|.382
|OBP
|.390
|.555
|SLG
|.574
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|28
|38/15
|K/BB
|31/16
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Houser (3-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .296 against him.
