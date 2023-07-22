Yanina Wickmayer will play Heather Watson next in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals. Wickmayer's odds to win it all at Legia Tenis & Golf are +1800, fifth-best in the field.

Wickmayer at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: July 22-30
  • Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf
  • Location: Warsaw, Poland
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wickmayer's Next Match

After defeating Tereza Martincova 6-2, 6-2, Wickmayer will meet Watson in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET.

Wickmayer Stats

  • Wickmayer beat Martincova 6-2, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
  • In six tournaments over the past 12 months, Wickmayer has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 8-5.
  • In four hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Wickmayer is 4-3 in matches.
  • Wickmayer, over the past year, has played 13 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.4 games per match.
  • Wickmayer, in seven matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 20.1 games per match and won 58.2% of them.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Wickmayer has won 66.4% of her games on serve, and 44.9% on return.
  • Wickmayer has won 45.7% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 70.4% of her service games during that timeframe.

