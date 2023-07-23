Portugal and the Netherlands will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a match that begins at 3:30 AM ET on Sunday, July 23.

The matchup featuring the Netherlands and Portugal will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch the Netherlands vs. Portugal

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 AM ET

3:30 AM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Dunedin, New Zealand

Dunedin, New Zealand Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

The Netherlands Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Portugal July 23 - Home United States July 26 - Away Vietnam August 1 - Away

Netherlands' Recent Performance

The Netherlands advanced to the final of the 2019 World Cup, and was defeated by the United States 2-0.

Vivianne Miedema collected three goals in the tournament.

In addition, Sherida Spitse was also good for three assists.

This year, the Netherlands has played one match against a fellow 2023 Women's World Cup team, a 1-0 loss to Germany. In 2022 it went 5-2-4 against World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +5.

Netherlands' 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Daphne van Domselaar #1

Lynn Wilms #2

Stefanie van der Gragt #3

Aniek Nouwen #4

Merel van Dongen #5

Jill Roord #6

Lineth Beerensteyn #7

Sherida Spitse #8

Katja Snoeijs #9

Danielle van de Donk #10

Lieke Martens #11

Jill Baijings #12

Renate Jansen #13

Jackie Groenen #14

Caitlin Dijkstra #15

Lize Kop #16

Victoria Pelova #17

Kerstin Casparij #18

Wieke Kaptein #19

Dominique Janssen #20

Damaris Egurrola #21

Esmee Brugts #22

Jacintha Weimar #23

Portugal Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Netherlands July 23 - Away Vietnam July 27 - Home United States August 1 - Home

Portugal's Recent Performance

Portugal was not one of the 24 squads that played in the 2019 World Cup, as it did not qualify.

Portugal went 3-2-4 in 2022 against teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 13 goals and giving up 17. This year, its record is 1-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (six goals scored, two allowed).

Portugal's last game against a World Cup team came earlier in 2023, when it drew with England 0-0 on July 1.

Portugal's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster