The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .270 with 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • Harris II enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375.
  • In 47 of 75 games this season (62.7%) Harris II has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (eight of 75), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Harris II has had an RBI in 18 games this year (24.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 39
.311 AVG .234
.359 OBP .291
.496 SLG .394
13 XBH 11
4 HR 5
14 RBI 14
26/7 K/BB 29/11
7 SB 5

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (120 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Teheran (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
