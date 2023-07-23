Sunday's contest at Fenway Park has the Boston Red Sox (52-47) going head-to-head against the New York Mets (46-52) at 7:10 PM (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 win for the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the Red Sox and Carlos Carrasco (3-3) for the Mets.

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 42 times and won 23, or 54.8%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 9-9, a 50% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored 498 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox's 4.36 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.

Mets Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Mets' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (30.3%) in those games.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +120 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Mets have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (437 total), New York is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Mets pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.39 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 17 @ Athletics W 7-0 Brennan Bernardino vs Paul Blackburn July 18 @ Athletics L 3-0 Joe Jacques vs Luis Medina July 19 @ Athletics L 6-5 Brayan Bello vs Ken Waldichuk July 22 Mets L 5-4 Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga July 22 Mets W 8-6 James Paxton vs Max Scherzer July 23 Mets - Brennan Bernardino vs Carlos Carrasco July 25 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Charlie Morton July 26 Braves - Brayan Bello vs Spencer Strider July 28 @ Giants - James Paxton vs Logan Webb July 29 @ Giants - TBA vs Anthony DeSclafani July 30 @ Giants - Brayan Bello vs Ross Stripling

Mets Schedule