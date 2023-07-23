Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has 129 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is third in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 76 of 97 games this year (78.4%), including 40 multi-hit games (41.2%).
- In 21.6% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 60 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|45
|.325
|AVG
|.335
|.415
|OBP
|.401
|.563
|SLG
|.593
|26
|XBH
|24
|10
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|30
|30/30
|K/BB
|23/19
|23
|SB
|22
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran (2-4) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.01 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
