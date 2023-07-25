Allisha Gray's Atlanta Dream (12-10) and the Phoenix Mercury (6-16) hit the court at Gateway Center Arena on Tuesday, July 25, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

In Atlanta's last game, it lost to Connecticut 86-78. The Dream were led by Rhyne Howard, who finished with 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and four blocks, and Cheyenne Parker, with 17 points and eight rebounds. With Sophie Cunningham leading the team with 17 points and six rebounds, Phoenix ended up losing to Washington 84-69 in their last game.

Dream vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-275 to win)

Dream (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+220 to win)

Mercury (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-6.5)

Dream (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN

Dream Season Stats

The Dream rank fourth in the WNBA with 85.3 points per game, but their defense has been less effective, allowing 85.5 points per game (third-worst in league).

Atlanta ranks second-best in the WNBA with 37.3 rebounds per game. On the other hand, it ranks third-worst in the league with 35.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Dream haven't produced many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.5 assists per contest.

Atlanta is committing 14.5 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 13.2 turnovers per game (seventh-ranked).

With 7 three-pointers per game, the Dream rank seventh in the WNBA. They own a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks fourth in the league.

With 7.5 threes conceded per game, Atlanta is fifth in the WNBA. It is allowing a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks fifth in the league.

Dream Home/Away Splits

During the 2023 season, the Dream are scoring 1.7 more points per home game on average than on the road (86.2 at home, 84.5 on the road), and are also giving up 3.3 more points per home game compared to road games (87.2 at home, 83.9 on the road).

At home, Atlanta averages 36.8 rebounds per game and allows its opponents to grab 36.9, while on the road it averages 37.8 per game and allows 34.9.

The Dream average 17.3 assists per home game, 2.5 less than their road game average in 2023 (19.8). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Atlanta commit fewer turnovers at home (14.4 per game) than on the road (14.6). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (13.2 per game) than on the road (13.3).

The Dream connect on 0.8 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.6). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (36.8% in home games compared to 33.8% on the road).

Atlanta gives up 0.7000000000000002 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also concedes a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (34% in home games compared to 32.2% on the road).

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have won 66.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (4-2).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, the Dream have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

Atlanta's record against the spread is 12-8-0.

As a 6.5-point favorite or greater, Atlanta has two wins ATS (2-1).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Dream a 73.3% chance to win.

