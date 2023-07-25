The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley and his .875 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter John Schreiber and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber

John Schreiber TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Explore More About This Game

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .272.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 40th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Riley has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this season (67 of 98), with at least two hits 32 times (32.7%).

In 20.4% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Riley has driven in a run in 38 games this season (38.8%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 52.0% of his games this season (51 of 98), with two or more runs 15 times (15.3%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .302 AVG .242 .360 OBP .303 .543 SLG .442 25 XBH 16 11 HR 11 33 RBI 30 51/18 K/BB 51/16 1 SB 1

Red Sox Pitching Rankings